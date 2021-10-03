100,000 Shares in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Acquired by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.79% of Tech and Energy Transition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter valued at about $1,599,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,490,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,762,000.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Shares of Tech and Energy Transition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.69.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TETC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.