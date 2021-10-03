$108.52 Million in Sales Expected for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to post sales of $108.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $109.00 million. Workiva reported sales of $88.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $431.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $432.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $506.28 million, with estimates ranging from $501.50 million to $517.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total transaction of $2,379,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $76,500,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $34,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 778,172 shares of company stock valued at $100,344,163 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 5.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Workiva by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Workiva by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.35. 245,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,163. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.71 and a beta of 1.48. Workiva has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $156.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.52.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.