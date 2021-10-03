$159.96 Million in Sales Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post $159.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.46 million to $165.35 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $50.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $522.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $506.12 million to $549.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $769.98 million, with estimates ranging from $712.33 million to $846.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRH. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

DRH stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,878,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,396. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

