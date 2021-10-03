$165.92 Million in Sales Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will announce sales of $165.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.40 million and the highest is $176.96 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $63.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 159.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $597.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.20 million to $653.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $887.91 million, with estimates ranging from $838.72 million to $999.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

XHR traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 783,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,460. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,945 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,945,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after acquiring an additional 908,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,600,000 after acquiring an additional 758,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,479,000 after acquiring an additional 536,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

