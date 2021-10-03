18,633 Shares in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Purchased by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000. Oasis Petroleum accounts for approximately 0.8% of Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Saltoro Capital LP owned 0.09% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,542,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 43,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $2,243,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

OAS traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $99.70. The stock had a trading volume of 142,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,299. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $107.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.16.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

