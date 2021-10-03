$2.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to post $2.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.42 billion and the lowest is $2.26 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $9.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE R traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.25. 406,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,154. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is -859.26%.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 132.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,098,000 after buying an additional 16,758 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,977,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.