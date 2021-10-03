$2.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to post earnings per share of $2.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65. Synaptics reported earnings per share of $1.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.69.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,722,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,338. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $74.47 and a 12 month high of $191.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.04 and a 200 day moving average of $150.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 86.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

