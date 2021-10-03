$2.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report $2.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.97 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $12.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.19. 1,351,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,454. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.61 and a 200-day moving average of $117.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

