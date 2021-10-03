$20.62 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to post $20.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.60 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $19.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $83.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 million to $83.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $90.86 million, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $91.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,758. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 35,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.