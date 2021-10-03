219,999 Shares in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) Purchased by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 219,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qell Acquisition by 33.0% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QELL opened at $9.41 on Friday. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

