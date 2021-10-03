$22.84 Million in Sales Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will post $22.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.10 million and the lowest is $21.91 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies posted sales of $7.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 209.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $89.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.01 million to $91.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $231.90 million, with estimates ranging from $211.40 million to $258.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,004,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $39,648,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after buying an additional 338,080 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,756.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 262,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 334,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,413. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

