3,000 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Acquired by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Herc in the second quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Herc by 13.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth $113,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRI opened at $171.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.36. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $172.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

