$321.66 Million in Sales Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will announce sales of $321.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $324.90 million and the lowest is $318.42 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $362.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIRT stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.76. 903,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,216. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of -0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

