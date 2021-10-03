$334.92 Million in Sales Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will report $334.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $334.15 million. Zendesk reported sales of $261.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,469,848.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,282 shares of company stock worth $15,130,882. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZEN opened at $116.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.70. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $101.17 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.