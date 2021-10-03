4,163 Shares in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFHG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,583,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,532,000.

Shares of FFHG stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.