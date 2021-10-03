4,163 Shares in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFHG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,583,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,532,000.

Shares of FFHG stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24.

