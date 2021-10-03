474 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $133.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.48 and its 200 day moving average is $126.30. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $137.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

