539 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,417 shares of company stock worth $42,887,641 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO traded down $25.71 on Friday, reaching $1,672.28. 200,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,017. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,738.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,613.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,514.34.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $30.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,651.89.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

