5,524 Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,966,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $134.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.41. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.20 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.