$651.20 Million in Sales Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will report $651.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $636.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $666.40 million. Green Plains reported sales of $424.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ GPRE traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 995,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,008. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $38.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Green Plains by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 2.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

