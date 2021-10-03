7,680 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Bought by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,680 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 495,638 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 11.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $578,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 151,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.43.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

