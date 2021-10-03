7,758 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

