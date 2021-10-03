$79.31 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to report sales of $79.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $262.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 939.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $174.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $252.76 million, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million.

Several research analysts have commented on ARWR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,869. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.