$79.31 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to report sales of $79.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $262.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 939.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $174.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $252.76 million, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million.

Several research analysts have commented on ARWR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,869. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

