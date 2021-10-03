8,453 Shares in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $33.79.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

