$874.50 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to post $874.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $842.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $911.70 million. Brinker International reported sales of $740.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 12.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after buying an additional 101,082 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $21,722,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $1,049,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.21. The stock had a trading volume of 766,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,224. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

