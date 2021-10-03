89,966 Shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 89,966 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

BBD opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

