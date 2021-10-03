9,360 Shares in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Bought by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the first quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CTS by 63.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in CTS by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CTS during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE CTS opened at $31.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.69.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

