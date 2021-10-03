ABB’s (ABB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.54. ABB has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth $4,015,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ABB by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 204,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth $19,814,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

