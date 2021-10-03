AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 68,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,673,918 shares.The stock last traded at $17.76 and had previously closed at $20.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.22.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,756,900.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 32.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

