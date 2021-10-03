Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,568.56

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,568.56 ($20.49) and traded as low as GBX 1,486 ($19.41). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,500 ($19.60), with a volume of 145,307 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,568.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,538.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.03.

Get Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a GBX 10.95 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.