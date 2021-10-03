Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stake Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.86.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $174.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.98 and a fifty-two week high of $189.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.44.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. Analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

