Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $180.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $173.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Acceleron Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.86.

Shares of XLRN opened at $174.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.44. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $189.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

