adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale raised adidas from an average rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $158.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.88. adidas has a 52 week low of $147.88 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Analysts expect that adidas will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,423 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

