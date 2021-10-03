Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $21.32.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.