Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 32,150 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 514.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 214,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 44,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $787,030.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 135,983 shares of company stock worth $2,445,777 in the last three months. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPRO stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.58. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.