Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 24,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 553,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $210.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $166.51 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.76. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

