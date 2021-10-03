Advisor Partners LLC Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,142,000 after purchasing an additional 446,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,896,000 after buying an additional 102,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after buying an additional 1,405,001 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,293,000 after buying an additional 403,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,036,000 after buying an additional 50,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Fastenal stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

