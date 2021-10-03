Advisor Partners LLC Sells 281 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.80.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

