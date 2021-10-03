Advisor Partners LLC Sells 305 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $52.21 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

