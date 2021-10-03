Advisor Partners LLC Sells 53 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess stock opened at $417.82 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $408.01 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $457.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.00.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

