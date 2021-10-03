Advisor Partners LLC Sells 785 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 21.0% during the second quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 160.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 290,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 178,962 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 6.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 25.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 228.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 111,267 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.34.

The Mosaic stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

