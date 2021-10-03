Advisor Partners LLC Sells 870 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 65.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,530,000 after purchasing an additional 311,209 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 36.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 79.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 568,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 251,450 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TimkenSteel news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $620.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.64%. Equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

