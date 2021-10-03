Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,081 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 115.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,877,000 after purchasing an additional 817,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bunge by 91.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 371,921 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,284,000 after purchasing an additional 368,214 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 687.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,682,000 after buying an additional 264,537 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 274.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after buying an additional 246,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

BG opened at $82.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

