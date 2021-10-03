Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,450,000 after buying an additional 28,291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 934,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WY shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of WY opened at $35.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

