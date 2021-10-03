Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,764 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 62,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $763,950. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.