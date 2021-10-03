Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 913.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,847 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 960.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $56.63 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

