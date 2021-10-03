Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares during the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $2,406,330.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,990,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,215,569 shares of company stock worth $326,353,826 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $173.01 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.78.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.34.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

