Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 176 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,394,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,973,000 after purchasing an additional 50,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,399,000 after buying an additional 206,414 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,116,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,911,000 after buying an additional 83,050 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,846,000 after buying an additional 1,496,864 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,131,000 after buying an additional 56,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $8,363,236.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,473 shares of company stock worth $17,841,693 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $166.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.75. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.23 and a 12-month high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

