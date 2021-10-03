Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian stock opened at $392.22 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $176.42 and a 1 year high of $420.23. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.11.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

