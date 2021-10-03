Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth $205,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $42.55 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

