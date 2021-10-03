Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AAGFF opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. Aftermath Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

